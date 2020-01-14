Ticket subscription bid by bus firm

There’s a new way to travel in the region after bus company East Yorkshire launched its new bus subscription service.

Subscribers can simply visit the company’s website and sign up to the zone of their choice. Those who sign up in January will get 10% off their first two months of travel.

They’ll be sent a ticket which they can access via the East Yorkshire Buses app, which automatically renews every 30 days.

There are no limits to how many times you can travel, so it’s ideal for regular bus users.

The subscriptions could be ideal for parents of teenagers, who can sign up to them on behalf of their son or daughter and have the peace of mind of knowing their child will always have a way to get home.

A spokesman said: “Although we still sell tickets on the bus, we find that more and more passengers like the flexibility of having a pass on their phone, which they can use whenever they like.”

Visit www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk to find out more about the subscriptions and to sign up to the service.