Thunk-It Theatre set to hold sessions at Pocklington Scout Hut

Following the success of a partnership with Pocklington Arts Centre, Thunk-It Theatre has announced a new term of in person youth theatre, starting with a free taster session on Thursday, September 23, between 4pm and 5pm.

The session, which will take place at Pocklington Scout Hut, will give an insight to the term ahead and give the young people a taste of the activities and exercises that are explored in a regular youth theatre session. The all-levels Drama Sessions for Years 2-6 (ages 6-11) will be taking place every Thursday during term time.

Becky Lennon and Jules Risingham from Thunk-It Theatre said: “We cannot wait to get started in person! After six months online its time to get back in the room and get creative. The first session of the term is free and the fee for the four weeks is £25.”