Three Pocklington girls complete Ben Nevis night climb for Sands charity

Sophie, Josie and Martha Blake-James, aged between 12 and 16, are picturedwith their cousin Elspeth.

The group endured snow and icy conditions with dense cloud soaking them to the skin.

Their fundraising marked the birthday of their cousin Clement, who would have been 30 this month and who tragically, like so many thousands of other babies, was stillborn.

Their endeavour was called “Clement’s Climb” and the group raised more than £7,000 for Sands, which supports bereaved parents and campaigns for better awareness and research into infant deaths.

The team faced snow and icy conditions, with dense cloud soaking them to the skin.

Family team leader Clea Harmer, who is CEO of Sands, said: “I felt enormous pride to be part of a fantastic team, where the more capable showed enormous patience, kindness and support to those who needed it. It was a truly memorable and incredibly rewarding experience.”