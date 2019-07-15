Thousands at Platform Festival

Thousands of people attended the Platform Festival 2019 which brought the likes of Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Al Murray and Chris Ramsey to Pocklington for an incredible celebration of live music and comedy.

Described by audience members as “brilliant”, “phenomenal” and “a wonderful festival”, the festival has been hailed a resounding success with more than 2,500 people descending onto the town’s historic railways station.

An army of volunteers worked hard at Platform Festival 2019.

The popular event generated over £100,000 for the local economy, with many festival-goers and artists using overnight accommodation in the town, shops, cafes and restaurants, and many local businesses reporting an increase in trade over the long weekend.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Well what can I say about Platform Festival 2019 other than it was absolutely fantastic!

“We had so much talent under one roof and it was so wonderful to welcome audiences from all corners of the UK to experience what was an outstanding event.

“So much hard work goes into putting on an event of this scale so I want to say a big thank you to everyone involved, not least PAC manager James Duffy who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to pull the event together.

The Shires played the Friday night of Platform Festival to a packed house.

“Thanks also to Pocklington School for the use of their building, Brass Castle Brewery for running the bar, plus the Friends of PAC, Pocklington Town Council, all our sponsors, staff and volunteers without whom it just wouldn’t be possible.

“The incredible feedback we’ve had so far from those who experienced it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

The Wednesday night kicked off with an incredible show from acclaimed stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey, with infamous pub landlord Al Murray following hot on his heels as the Thursday night headliner.

Speaking just after his show Chris said: “The crowd were great, it was a packed house, it was just lovely.”

Saturday night headliners the Hothouse Flowers.

One half of the country-pop duo The Shires, Crissie Rhodes, said: “We loved being back, it was so much fun