Third Primrose Wood Acoustics session held next month

The Trials of Cato will headline Primrose Wood Acoustics on Thursday, August 5.

Following the success of the first two outdoor live music events, Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has announced a third Primrose Wood Acoustics session for Thursday, August 5.

Headlined by BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winners The Trials of Cato this next event will once again fuse nature’s soundtrack, background birdsong and transcendent live music under a natural canopy of trees to create a truly enchanting open air experience for audiences.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “Primrose Wood Acoustics is a new concept for PAC, with it being the first time we have taken live music not only outdoors but into a woodland setting.

“But our first two events have proved so popular, selling out on both occasions, and attracting such positive, uplifting feedback that we just had to do another one.

“This time we have The Trials of Cato headlining our next event which is a perfect fit for such a charming woodland setting.

“When nature and live music collide something really wonderful happens and we know this is going to be no exception.”

Support for the band’s Primrose Wood Acoustics headline slot will be announced shortly.