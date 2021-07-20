There is currently a vacancy on Warter Parish Council
Warter Parish Council has a vacancy for a councillor.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 9:00 am
Warter Parish Council has a vacancy for a councillor.
A by-election will be held if by Friday, August 6, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
Email [email protected] for more details.