There is currently a vacancy on Goodmanham Parish Council – find out more here

There is currently a vacancy for a parish councillor on Goodmanham Parish Council, sparked by the resignation of Claire Patton.

A by-election will be held if by Thursday, October 28, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, claiming such an election.

Contact the parish clerk at [email protected] for more details.