There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Nunburnhome with Kilnwick Percy Parish Council.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Thursday, November 11, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.

If no such notice is given, the council will be able to fill the vacancy by co-option.