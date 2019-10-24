There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Millington Parish Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, by 13 November 2019 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option.

If you would like to discuss the role of a councillor, contact the parish clerk, Samantha O’Connor via email at millingtonclerk@outlook.com or Telephone 01377 288541.