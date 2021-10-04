There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Ellerton and Aughton Parish Council – find out more here

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Friday, October 22, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA claiming an election.A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Friday, October 22, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA claiming an election.

There is currently a vacancy on Ellerton and Aughton Parish Council following a resignation.

Contact council clerk Steve Young at [email protected] for more details.

If no such notice is given by the electors for the parish, the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.