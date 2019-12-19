Theatre review by Julia Pattison: Storm Whale at York Theatre Royal Studio

Children’s Theatre: The Storm Whale

Venue: York Theatre Royal Studio

Dates: Until Saturday January 4, 2020

Review by: Julia Pattison

York Theatre Royal’s Christmas treat in the Studio is always eagerly anticipated, and following the success of The Book of Dragons and The Elves and the Shoemakers, Benji Davies’ tender and heart-warming children’s stories, the Storm Whale and The Storm Whale in Winter seemed to be the perfect choice for this year’s Christmas production.

A cast of three, Julian Hoult, Gehane Stehler and Cassie Vallance brought these two stories wonderfully to life. A short interval enabled a quick set change, ready for the second story, as well as giving the young audience to visit the loo if they needed to!

Matt Aston’s two boys had loved Benji’s books, giving him the idea to present both books as one play after a meeting with Benji. Matt set about taking the writer and illustrator’s Storm Whale world from page to stage, and as Adapter and Director along with his creative team has breathed new life into these stories.

Lydia Denno’s set was carefully crafted, and full of delightful surprises, and her costume designs were bright and colourful. I loved the reference to the red and white light house being like strawberries and cream – a delightful image!

The packed Studio watched spellbound as Noi (Cassie Vallance) and his Dad (Julian Hoult) along with their six cats, went about their daily lives by the sea (wonderfully synchronised movement by Hayley Del Harrison, along with atmospheric music designed and composed by Julia Butler), all ably narrated by lighthouse keeper’s daughter Flo (Gehane Stehler) who was reminiscing about the time when she first met Noi.

We learnt that every day in their house by the sea, Noi watched his Dad leave for a long day’s work, until one day Noi rescued a little whale that washed up on the beach during a storm, and there began a friendship that changed their lives forever.

Dad learned to listen to his son too, and we all relished the hearty hugs they shared.

We fell in love with the puppets, made and directed by Keith Frederick Jury, from friendly feline Sandwich, to the wonderful whale (look out for comedy moments as well as poignant ones) and a Noi Mini Me.

Then, the following winter Noi’s Dad took one last trip in his fishing boat (look out later for a special moment when a picture comes to life in true Narnia style).

Noi plays the waiting game again, and faced another winter storm where he discovered that one good turn deserves another, and he had a joyful reunion with his friend.

This heart-warming play about friendship, love and courage was enchanting; the Studio was the perfect intimate place to stage it, and we all felt involved in the story from the beginning to the very satisfying end. Quality Storytelling at its best.