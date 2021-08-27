Theatre is back at arts centre with Earnest

TaleGate Theatre return to the venue on Thursday, October 28, at 2.30pm with a wizard production Harry Panto.

A literary classic, a spooky Halloween remake of a children’s favourite and a gripping drama all feature in PAC’s autumn/winter season of live theatre.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “After successfully hosting a series of online events during lockdown it is fantastic to be fully resuming our theatre programme for live audiences once again.

“We pride ourselves on offering a diverse and dynamic theatre programme covering a wide range of genres, and suitable for all ages, and our forthcoming schedule is no exception.

“We have already welcomed young theatre-goers and their families back over the summer holidays for the return of family theatre and now we are looking ahead to bringing more outstanding productions to our audiences.”

The Importance of Being Earnest will see Northumberland Theatre Company re-tell the Oscar Wilde classic in their inimitable, fast-paced, physical and fun style on Thursday, September 30, at 7.30pm.

Adapted and directed by Louis Roberts, the production tells the story of two young bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives.

They attempt to win the hearts of two women, Cecily and Gwendolyn who, conveniently enough, claim to only love men called Ernest.

With a wave of their magic wand PAC favourites TaleGate Theatre return to the venue on Thursday, October 28, at 2.30pm with a wizard production Harry Panto just in time for Halloween.

Audiences are invited to join their magicians at ‘Frogwarts’ as they fight the new mistress of darkness in this spellbinding tale of good versus evil.

Magical illusions, pop songs and things that go bump in the night all form the essential ingredients of this bewitching plot sure to delight youngsters and adults alike.

On Thursday, November 25 at 7.30pm Red Ladder Theatre Company bring you a gripping drama, ‘My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored’, written by emerging playwright Nana-Kofi Kufuor and directed by Dermot Dal.

With support from Leeds Playhouse and Oldham Coliseum Theatre this thought-provoking production tells the story of 15-year-old Reece who is roughly accosted by the police outside M&S.

His young, Black teacher Gillian witnesses it all – but she doesn’t question or intervene in the disturbing scene that plays out.

The events that unfold will change both their lives forever. This is a gripping tussle of power and an urgent exploration of racial identity.

Tickets for the Importance of Being Earnest at PAC on Thursday, September 30 at 7.30pm are £12, £10 (Friends Rates) & £8 (Under 18s).

Tickets for Harry Panto on Thursday, October 28 at 2.30pm are £10 (adults), £7.50 (concessions) and £31 (family ticket).

Tickets for My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored on Thursday, November 25, at 7.30pm are £12, £10 (Friends Rate) and £8 (Under 18s).