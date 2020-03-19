Theatre group members shine at competition

A talented theatre group from Pocklington showed it had outstanding talent at a recent competition.

Gateway Theatre Company won the local heat of the All England Theatre Festival at Bridlington Spa earlier this month.

The group is an entirely student-led group based at Woldgate School.

Individual Gateway members were also victorious winning best youth actress (Matilda Moorse), best adult actress (Sarah France) and best lighting (Jennifer McCreedy and Andy Turner) and first place overall (highest scoring group across the festival).

It was nominated in almost every other category including best visual moment (Scott Brown and Jennie Turner-Yeamen), best original writing (Jennifer McCreedy), best sound (Jennifer McCreedy and Peter McCreedy), best set design (Tina McCreedy) and best director (Jennifer McCreedy).

Jennifer McCreedy at Gateway Theatre Company said: “We are an entirely student-led group based at Woldgate School and are now moving into the Northern Finals to represent Hull and East Riding in early May.

“When we started back in September many of the members were very timid, some even suffer from really bad social anxiety, but I’ve been able to work with them to grow their confidence and the changes I’ve seen are just incredible.

“When we went to Bridlington Spa we were all just so excited to perform on a professional stage as, for many of us, theatre and the arts are pathways we want to explore.

“The adjudicator was very complimentary to us and the feedback she gave us to work on going into the Northern Finals is very helpful. The adjudicator said we were a ‘masterclass’ in how to use a large cast and to not have any ‘weak links’.

“We are all pupils of Woldgate School and we are all very proud to represent the school as Gateway Theatre.”