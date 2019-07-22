The Trilby Tour returns to Pocklington golf resort for second year running

The prestigious amateur golf tournament is returning to The Kilnwick Percy Resort and Golf Club tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23) as part of the Yorkshire leg of the tour.

The event will be teeing off at the Darwin Escapes owned Pocklington golf club and holiday resort for the second year running.

The Trilby Tour, which has been running since 2007, has once again been hosting a series of regional championships across the UK with an aim to find the top 10 amateur players for the International Grand Final, where one winner will be crowned the official Trilby Tour World Champion.

Reigning Champion of Yorkshire, Jon Samuel of The Hull Golf Club, will be returning to defend his title which saw him last year score 39pts before winning the three hole play-off.

Head of Golf, Ashley Pheasant said: “I am delighted once again to stage the Trilby Tour

Championship of Yorkshire at Kilnwick Percy Golf Club.

“This is the second time we have run this event under Darwin Escapes’ tenure and I am sure with the continued investment we have made on the golf course since last year, the players and spectators will love this year’s challenge.

“This event never fails to amaze me at how amateur golfers can play in a competitions and seeing their nerves set in as they enter through the main entrance is all testament to what the Trilby Tour has created. It is going to be another fantastic event.”