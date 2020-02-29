The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

There is an air of celebration around Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) right now. It’s been 20 years since PAC opened its doors to the public and began its incredible journey towards becoming East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue.

It’s taken some serious hard work, passion, commitment, and support from everyone involved in helping the multi-award winning venue get to where it is today, led by director Janet Farmer.

Not least from members of the public who have stepped foot through the doors, bought tickets for live events and film screenings, browsed our exhibitions, attended workshops or hired the space.

To say thank you we’re throwing open the doors to the public on Saturday, March 14, 9.30am to 1pm, for a 20th anniversary open morning!

Everyone is invited to enjoy a tour of the venue, to go behind the scenes, find out how a film is screened or where performers get ready before a show.

There’ll be the chance to browse the PAC archives, dating back to before the venue opened, watch a film about the venue and enjoy a free cuppa and a piece of celebration cake.

There will also be face painting and music in our bar area – perfect!

We’ll also be launching our very special memories tree. For those of you with memories, stories or photos of the venue (as PAC, Oak House or the Ritz) we would like you to send them to us, post on our social media channels or come in and write them down and hang them on the tree.

To mark the milestone we also have the privilege of welcoming Pete Massey, director (North) for Arts Council England to the venue on Friday, March 6 for an evening drinks reception for invited guests.

It’ll be the perfect opportunity to thank those who have played a pivotal role in PAC’s success to date, before guests join the audience for that night’s live show by the New York Brass Band.

Mardi Gras style contemporary jazz….now it’s a party!

The arrival of our new spring/summer live events programme is imminent, including a first look at the line-up for Platform Festival 2020 – and not that I’m biased, but the programme is truly outstanding so keep your eyes peeled for announcements and keep checking our website and social media channels for further information.

In the meantime I can tell you we have some fantastic films coming up including the return of Oscars sensation 1917; the brand new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Emma on Friday 13, Tuesday 17 and Thursday, March 19; Little Women is back due to popular demand on Saturday 21, Tuesday 24 and Friday, March 27.

Keep the kids entertained with Sonic the Hedgehog on Saturday, March 28; and DC comic book fans are in for a treat when Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey lands at PAC on Tuesday, March 31.

All the information you need about all our forthcoming live events and film screenings can be found at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk