The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

Indulging in arts and culture is good for you. Fact. That is according to the latest report to come from Arts Council England who have been looking at how arts and culture can help to attract people and businesses into an area and help shape its identity.

The report found that 65% of people think that arts and culture is good for well-being and 36% thinking that arts and culture are “essential to life.”

It also found that almost half of people cited arts and culture as an important factor in deciding to stay in or move to an area, while 49% of people said attending arts and cultural events helped them to feel part of a community.

It also found that arts and cultural organisations play a key role in supporting the high street, helping to fill the gap left as retail moves away from the high street.

We couldn’t agree more.

In some ways, the report is telling us something that we already knew.

In our own surveys that we are conducting, time and again our audiences tell us they come to PAC to be entertained, to spend time with loved ones, and because the arts is important to them.

Many local newcomers to the venue cite PAC as one of the reasons for moving to Pocklington.

We are so proud to be an integral part of the local community and to be able to bring so many people into the area, generating so much for the local economy while helping so many of you feel the benefits of experiencing arts and culture.

And there have been a lot of you coming through the doors over the past month.

We’ve unveiled our autumn-winter programme of live events, which really does have something for everyone, hosted sold-out screenings of Downton Abbey (now officially our biggest grossing film ever!) and the live broadcast of Fleabag (it was so popular we’re putting on an encore screening).

And to top it all we found out we’ve been shortlisted for no less than three Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards thanks to the public vote. We’re honoured to be in the running for Outstanding Medium Live Venue; PAC director Janet Farmer is up for Outstanding Individual Contribution of 2019; and Platform Festival is up for Outstanding Small Festival.

Wish us luck as the awards ceremony approaches on Saturday, October 19.