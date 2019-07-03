The Pocklington and District Branch of the British Heart Foundation raises £2,252 at golf tournament

The Pocklington and District Branch of the British Heart Foundation raised £2,252 at its annual golf tournament at The Oaks Golf Club.

Twenty seven teams of four golfers men, ladies and mixed from clubs across the area played 18 holes of golf with halfway house refreshments followed by a post tournament meal in the clubhouse prior to the prize giving ceremony.

The overall winners men were Michael Browne, Shane Sellers, Howard Hill and Dean Moss. The ladies’ winners, for the second year running, were Christine Sankey, Kathryn Roberts, Sue Matthews and Allyson Ellis. There were also prizes for nearest the pin and the longest drive.

Christine Hindwell, chair of the Pocklington BHF branch, said: “We are grateful to everyone who took part on the day. A special thank you to our local sponsors and supporters who contributed so much. We would also like to thank Oaks Golf Club.”