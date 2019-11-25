The East Riding ‘stalling on electric car infrastructure’

The East Riding is stalling on introducing electric car charging points, according to a new Government league table exposing gaps in the UK’s electric infrastructure.

The area has been singled out for being among more than 100 local authorities which still have 10 or fewer charge points per 100,000 residents.

The Department for Transport estimates there were just 27 public charging devices in the East Riding at the beginning of October.

That’s a rate of eight devices per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the UK average.

Regular devices can take up to eight hours to charge electric cars, while rapid charging points can crank a battery up to 100% in under half an hour. Only two of the East Riding’s devices are rapid chargers, according to the league table.

A spokesman said: “Your postcode should play no part in how easy it is to use an electric car, and I’m determined electric vehicles become the new normal for drivers.

“It’s good news there are now more charging locations than petrol stations, but the clear gaps in provision are disappointing.”

However, RAC director Steve Gooding said simply “totting up” the number of charge points reveals nothing about whether councils are choosing the best locations for motorists.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England, said it was determined to tackle the air pollution “public health emergency”, but that electric charging points were only part of the solution.