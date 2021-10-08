The East Riding Food Poverty Alliance’s appeal to support service men and women in Estonia
The East Riding Food Poverty Alliance (ERFPA) is partnering with the Royal British Legion to help and support service men and women in Estonia.
The organisation, which provides support within the East Riding, including in Bridlington, is hoping people will donate Cup a Soups, Pot Noodles, snacks, biscuits, breakfast cereals, tea or coffee, energy sachets and toiletries/sanitary products.
An ERFPA spokesperson said: “Any donations would be most welcome. Unfortunately we are unable to send any fresh produce of no aerosol sprays, medication or nail polish.”
For more information about the campaign with the Royal British Legion email [email protected] or call 01482 871077.