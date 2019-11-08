The BHF Sing Your Heart Out service will take place at Pocklington All Saints Church

The Pocklington and District British Heart Foundation (BHF) branch’s final event of the year will be the Sing your Heart out for Christmas service held at All Saints Church on Friday, December 13 from 6.30pm.

The branch will be joined by the local scouts, cubs and beavers groups while mulled wine and mince pies etc will be served at the end of the service. Any donations will be shared between the Church and BHF.

To find out more about fundraising for the British Heart Foundation or joining the Pocklington and District Branch please contact Val Hogg, Fundraising Manager on 07976 851165 or hoggv@bhf.org.uk.