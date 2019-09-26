Teenage pregnancy rate in East Riding has gone up, bucking the national trend

More teenagers are becoming pregnant in the East Riding, figures reveal – bucking the national trend.

Office for National Statistics data shows there were 16.0 conceptions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 17 in the area between April and June last year, the latest period for which data is available.

This was far higher than during the same period the previous year, when the rate was 10.5 per 1,000.

However, the number of conceptions has still fallen in the East Riding in recent years, from 41 in 2011 to 21 in 2018.

Nationally, conceptions halved over the seven-year period, from 7,373 to 3,679. The British Pregnancy Advisory Service attributed the dramatic decline in English teenagers becoming pregnant over the last two decades to substantial shifts in their lifestyles.

A BPAS spokeswoman called the dramatic decline “truly remarkable”, due in part to improved access to contraception and information about sexual health.

Changes in young people’s outlooks, lifestyles and aspirations has also had a “substantial impact”, she said.

A Government spokeswoman said: “Thanks to sustained efforts in local areas including increased access to contraception, teenage pregnancies are at a record low, helping to improve young women’s life chances across the country.

“However, teenage pregnancy is still more likely among young women from more deprived backgrounds.

“We are introducing compulsory relationships and sex education to help all young people understand the facts and choices about contraception and pregnancy.”