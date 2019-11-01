Team nets sponsorship from builder

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Yorkshiresaid it is onto a winner after sponsoring Goodmanham FC.

The Market Weighton-based side, which plays in the East Riding League, has netted a contribution of £250 towards new match day and training supplies.

Kevin Roberts, chairman of Goodmanham FC, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for stepping up and offering their support.

“A lot goes into the running of a local community club like Goodmanham, so this sponsorship is invaluable to us in allowing us to focus on the game and our players.”

Ross Clarkson, sales director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We understand the vital role that clubs like Goodmanham FC play in their communities and we’re pleased to be able to provide our support.

“We wish Goodmanham FC every success for the 2019/20 season.”