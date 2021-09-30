Tasty award success for Soanes Poultry

Soanes Poultry’s Ben Lee with the awarding winning Higher Welfare Whole Chicken.

Middleton on the Wolds based chicken specialist Soanes Poultry has received further accolades for four of its products that were entered into the prestigious fine food and drink accreditation scheme, The Great Taste Awards.

Soanes Poultry’s new Higher Welfare range was rewarded with a coveted two-star award for its boneless chicken thigh meat and a one star for its whole chicken, whilst the Red Tractor assured grain fed chicken won one-star awards for its boneless chicken thigh meat and oyster chicken legs respectively.

Soanes Poultry’s director of sales and marketing Ben Lee said: “Only 10% of entries into the Great Taste Awards receive a two-star award, so we are delighted to have achieved our first two-star award in addition to another three one-star awards.