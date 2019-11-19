Tasty award for upper crust pork pie

A family-run butchers from Bubwith has scooped a coveted prize in the prestigious Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards – for the second successive year!

J A Mounfield & Son Ltd, who have been based in Bubwith for more than a century, won the Best Yorkshire Pork Pie category again, with judges giving it “11 out of 10”.

This is the first time anyone has won this keenly-fought category two years running.

Owner David Mounfield said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won such an important award for two years in a row.

“This year our joy is tinged with sadness, though, as both my mother and father have recently passed away.

“They were inspirations to me personally and to our family business and this award is dedicated to them.”