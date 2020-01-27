Taste of Americana at Pocklington venue

Americana singer-songwriter Robert Vincent has toured with the likes of Paul Carrack, James Blunt, and Beth Nielsen Chapman, and has been hailed by Whispering Bob Harris as “the real deal”.

Now Robert Vincent comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) where he will perform live with PAC favourites The Buffalo Skinners on Friday, February 7.

Robert hit the road last Spring for the ‘Hearts of Glass’ Tour supporting Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman.

Ahead of his forthcoming PAC show Vincent said: “My last visit to PAC supporting Beth Nielsen Chapman was such a great night with a lovely music loving crowd.

“So, I’m looking forward to being back and playing for the lovely folk of Pocklington.”

Tickets are £13.50 each and available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.