Talk on nature reserves held at PAC

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team has organised an event in Pocklington.

On Wednesday, January 29, a ‘Birds of Millington Woods and Eastrington Ponds’ talk will take place at Pocklington Arts Centre between 7.15pm and 8.45pm.

A spokesman said: “Presented by ornithologist Richard Baines, a knowledgeable ecologist and passionate conservationist, this will be an enthralling evening suitable for everyone who loves wildlife.

“Millington Wood and Eastrington Ponds are popular local nature reserves. Participants will see the findings of recent bird surveys at the two sites.”

Booking is essential via www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk. Tickets cost £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children under 16/adults over 60.