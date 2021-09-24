Talents of local artists on show at arts centre

The exhibition by the East Riding Artists group will run at Pocklington Arts Centre until Friday, October 19.

An open exhibition means that there is no theme so the subjects covered by the artists are extensive – anything from landscapes to portraits and everything in between.

The media and genre chosen by the artists is very varied – ranging from classical paintings in oils to more abstract work in pen and ink. More than 40 artists are displaying their work at the exhibition.

Although paintings form the majority of the works exhibited, there are also work by ceramicists, jewellers and sculptors on show.

Pocklington has a hub of artists in the immediate area and their work is well represented in the exhibition.

Lyn and Gerry Grant and Shirley Davis Dew from Fangfoss, Sue Giles from Allerthorpe, June Hammond,Mary Burton, Peter Winterton, Ingrid Barton, Noreen Thorp, and Donna Makay from Pocklington and Mo Burrows from Wilberfoss are all featured.

Larry Malkin, chair of the ERA, said: “It is lovely to be able to put work on show from such a talented group of people.

“Covid-19 forced us to cancel many of our exhibitions and events. We are so pleased to be showcasing our work again and meeting up with other artists.”

The exhibition is at the Pocklington Arts Centre until Friday, October 29.