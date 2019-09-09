Take a stroll or check out bats and mushrooms as part of walking festival

As part of the Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoors Festival 2019, the council’s countryside access team has arranged a series of outdoor events.

Thursday (September 12) will see a walk along the Yorkshire Wolds Way from Fridaythorpe to Pluckham and back, taking in the dry valleys of the Wolds, and the tranquillity of Horse Dale, Holme Dale and Brubber Dale. Meet at Fridaythorpe village green at 10am for a walk of 7.5 miles. Booking is essential.

This event costs £3.50 per adult, or £2.50 per adult over 60/ child under 16. A family ticket is available at £9 (up to two adults and three children).

On Saturday (14 September) there will be a unique opportunity to watch the autumn check of bats in boxes at Millington Wood. There will be a stroll around the wood and a close look at the roosting bats, with the East Yorkshire Bat Group. Meet at Millington Wood Local Nature Reserve at 10am. Booking is essential. This event costs £3.50 per adult, or £2.50 per adult over 60/child under 16.

A family ticket is available at £9 (up to two adults and three children).

On Sunday (15 September), there will be a Fungi Foray at Millington Wood from 10am. This will be a chance to explore the woods looking for fungi with expert mycologist Caroline Hobart. Discover why more fungi appear in the autumn, learn how to identify them, and learn their names. Booking is essential.

Meet at Millington Wood Local Nature Reserve. This event costs £3.50 per adult, or £2.50 per adult over 60/child under 16.

A family ticket is available at £9 (up to two adults and three children).

Book online for all these events at www.bridspa.com/events (click ‘venue’ and select Sports Play and Countryside Events) or call 01482 395320 in office hours.