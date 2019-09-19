Taiko drumming workshops return to Pocklington Arts Centre

Taiko Drumming workshops are due to start again at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) after an incredibly popular first couple of courses.

The next cohort of students are due to start the six-week course, under the guidance of the Tengu School of Taiko, from Saturday 12 October, 10am-11.30am.

The weekly workshops in the ancient Japanese performing art were launched at PAC earlier this year, initially as a pilot project, but have proved so popular the course is now about to return.

Taiko drumming is an energetic Japanese performing art that has been an important part of Japanese culture for hundreds of years.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “We’re delighted the workshops have proved so popular and we will soon be welcoming back course leader Jared Hardwick, from the Tengu School of Taiko.

“We know these workshops will be a big hit with students of all ages and abilities who want to learn a new skill, meet new people, and get fit.

To book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.