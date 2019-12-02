Switch-on boost for a children’s charity

A capacity crowd of over 700 people attended the special charity Christmas lights switch-on and traditional Christmas Fayre to mark the start of festive events at William’s Den.

Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University mascot Charlie and 11 year old William Carver, who inspired his parents to create William’s Den, switched on the lights.

Children from North Cave primary school performed a range of Christmas carols, there was live music from Riverside Brass and two dozen local craft stalls selling a range of unique Christmas gifts.

More than £450 was raised on the night in aid of Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University who provide help and support to children and families living in areas of disadvantage and children in care.

William’s Den co-owner Tor Carver said: “We were delighted to welcome so many families to our charity Christmas lights switch on to herald the start of our Christmas events.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we are honoured to be able to support Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University and their amazing work in providing special memories and help for the children and families they support.”

Natasha Barley, Director, Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University said: “We are delighted to once again be partnering with William’s Den. Christmas is a magical time but it can also be a challenging time for families and we are grateful to William’s Den for putting this event on to help raise much needed funds.”

With many sessions already sold out anyone wanting to visit Father Christmas at William’s Den this year is encouraged to book soon at www.williamsden.co.uk.