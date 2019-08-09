Swing into action at Pock Lions’ golf day

The Pocklington District Lions are holding their annual golf day on Friday, September 6.

This year’s event will see proceeds go to Second Thoughts East Yorkshire which is based in Barmby Moor and offers free support to individuals and community groups managing mental health problems in the East Riding Of Yorkshire and surrounding areas.

Held at the KP Club near Pocklington, the Lions golf day is always a great success supported by golfers and budding golfers alike.

It’s a great day with plenty of fun and camaraderie – all for a great cause.

Ladies, gents and mixed teams of all levels are welcome to join in the fun, all vying for the coveted team and individual prizes.

How can you get involved?

○ Sponsor a hole for £50

○ Enter a golf team of 4

○ Provide a raffle prize

A Lions Club spokesman said: “Help make this the biggest Ian Steel Memorial Trophy day ever!

“To find out more and get involved contact Lion John Eeles on john.eeles@btinternet.com or call 01759 305490.

“A big thank you to those sponsors already committed to the event – Britcom, Burnby Hall Gardens, Bar Farm Antiques, B J Fennell Ltd, Garbutt and Elliott, J L Lister Electrical, Network Ventures, South Lea Caravan Park, Sparks Electrical Contractors Ltd.”