‘Super-complaint’ launched against Humberside Police and others over domestic abuse claims

Humberside Police has received 15 reports of domestic abuse-related incidents perpetrated by its own staff, a charity’s lawyers say.

A solicitor for the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) said a “locker-room culture” within the police was trivialising violence against women, with officers putting their colleagues above victims.

The 15 reports in Humberside in the three years to April 2018 were part of more than 650 across England and Wales.

The cases were discovered through Freedom of Information requests to all police forces, for domestic abuse-related incidents and offences perpetrated by officers, PCSOs and other staff.

They include both incidents where a crime was recorded by police and where they decided there was no notifiable crime.

All reports in Humberside are currently investigated by the same police force that employs the accused staff, as is the norm nationwide.

Using the 666 reports of domestic abuse across England and Wales, the CWJ has submitted a “super-complaint” to the Police Inspectorate highlighting the “systemic failures” women are experiencing.

The charity is hoping that even more women will come forward.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said they had received the super-complaint and will assess it alongside the College of Policing and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to see if it is eligible for investigation.