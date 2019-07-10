Sunshine sees 1,000 visit Fete in Field festival

A day of bright sunshine, entertainment and music brought an East Yorkshire village’s community spirit to life as live acts took to the stage and the field on one of the hottest days of the year.

More than 1,000 people flocked to the Shiptonthorpe’s playing fields for the annual daytime Fete in the Field and over 500 people enjoyed the evening music festival, Folk in the Field recently.

Jack Parker performs at the event. Photo: James Mannifield/East Riding Event Photography

The chair of the committee that organised the fourth Fete and Folk in the Field, Sue Beadle, was delighted with the turnout: “We’re so glad that so many people came to support this fantastic village event.

“They were treated to amazing performances from a great mix of acts both on and off the stage and made the most of the stalls.

“Thanks to all of the artists and to everyone who supported us and made it a fantastic day. You can only hope when you plan an outdoor event, that the sun will shine and it will turn out just as you’d imagined – it couldn’t have been any better.

“It was amazing to be part of an incredible team that worked so hard to deliver a great experience, day and night! Thank you to all involved and a huge pat on the back for a fantastic Folk in the Field.”

The Fete in the Field featured live Wild West re-enactments, line dancing and western themed dance displays from Starbrite Dance Studios, music from East Riding and Hull Rock Choir, Shed 8, Rachel Makena, Dogfinger Steve, Alice Simmons and Humberside and South Yorkshire ACF band plus produce, pet and vintage car shows and children’s games that were organised by Market Weighton YFC.

Acts at Folk in the Field Festival included local singer songwriter Evie Barrand, Edwina Hayes, the Nick Rooke Band, Jack Parker, Maisie and the Thompsons and the Jon Palmer Acoustic Band.