Students learn more at Headlands School’s open evening

Children who will be moving up to Headlands School next year were given a taste of what to expect at the open evening.

Dozens of children who will be moving to secondary school next year or in 2023 took the opportunity to visit Headlands.

Headteacher Sarah Bone said: “It was definitely the best Team Headlands Open Evening we have held.

“Parent after parent after parent told me they couldn’t believe how much we have on offer and how the school feels so welcoming and friendly.

“We are so proud to service this fantastic Bridlington community and one parent said ‘it feels like we are going to be part of an extended family’.

Mrs Bone gave a presentation to families, and they were able to meet staff and take a tour of the school premises.

Young visitors could try making pizzas in the food technology rooms, trampolining, table tennis and curling in the sports hall, lots of different experiments in the science labs, and various games and challenges in other subject areas.

A second Open Event was held on Saturday morning.

