Stamford Bridge Singers host open rehearsal to attract new members

The Stamford Bridge Singers choir will be back in action following a summer break.

On Thursday, September 19, the popular group is hosting an open rehearsal for anyone who would like a taster session with the choir.

A spokesman said: “The singers are from Stamford Bridge, York and the surrounding area and are a mix of ages and abilities. They meet every Thursday evening during school terms and perform at a variety of events through the year.”

The choir’s next event will be a Children in Need concert on Friday, November 15.

Contact musical director Stuart Nettleship at info@stamforbridgesingers.co.uk for more information.