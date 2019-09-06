Stamford Bridge Community Pool members set to host a craft, food and drinks fair

Members of the Stamford Bridge Community Pool are set to host a craft, food and drinks fair at the Village Hall on Low Catton Road on Sunday, September 22, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

It is hoped the event will be the start of a new venture which can be built into something that works for the business community in Stamford Bridge as well as raising much needed funds for the swimming pool.

A spokesman for the event said: “Presently we have Bar Walls Gin which is a Stamford Bridge Gin Company, the Ryedale Vineyard and the Yorkshire Orchard as well as the Yorkshire Pie Company and the Taste of Yorkshire Pocklington Artisan Biscuit people, local honey and jams.

“There are a good number of craft people exhibiting on the day.

“There are also two artists showing their work as part of the East Yorkshire Open Studios that day in Stamford Bridge not far from the village hall.

“The Stamford Bridge Community Swimming Pool is run by volunteers for the benefit of the community and does not have funding from the local authority although it is now supported by the SB Parish Council.

“The primary purpose of the swimming pool is to make sure that every child in Stamford Bridge and Catton can learn to swim competently by the time they leave primary school.

“However, various other swimming sessions take place and more information is on our Facebook page.”

Visit http://www.sbcpool.org to find out more.