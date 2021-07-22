Stamford Bridge care home residents treated to virtual tour of Blenheim Palace

The Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site has been offering virtual tours and talks throughout the pandemic in order that people can continue to enjoy all the rich history and splendour that Blenheim Palace has to offer.

The Palace is now open again and welcoming visitors to its stunning setting.

Antonia’s horticulturally-themed talk took residents through the history and beauty of the Formal Gardens, created over centuries by esteemed landscape architects.

Residents enjoyed a virtual look at how the gardens at Blenheim have developed over the past 300 years – from the formality of Henry Wise through to the ‘natural’ landscape created by Capability Brown and beyond. Everyone was very impressed by the many jewels hidden within the 150 acres of beautiful gardens.

Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home general manager Emma Smith said: “Our residents have learned so much and they have loved being taken back in time to experience all kinds of wonderful moments.