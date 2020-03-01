St Leonard’s ball will be a Halloween treat

This year’s St Leonard’s Hospice ball promises to be a glamorous evening of fundraising, as the charity announces a masquerade theme in its 35th anniversary year.

The masquerade ball, to be held on Halloween, will be located in the Voltiger Suite at York Racecourse.

The evening will begin in style with a champagne reception which will be followed by a three course meal, cheese course and coffee. There will be live music, a casino, auction, silent auction, spot prizes, luxury lucky bags and a DJ.

Sarah Atkinson, events team lead, said: “We want to put on a fabulous, glittering event for guests to enjoy whilst raising vital funds for St Leonard’s.

“This is the perfect night out with colleagues, friends or family.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Help/Events/Masquerade-Ball or calling 01904 777 777.