St Helen’s Farm savours Great Taste of success

A Seaton Ross-based business is proving to be a tasty leader in its sector.

Goats’ milk producer St Helen’s Farm is celebrating winning seven Great Taste Awards – its highest total in more than 15 years.

The farm, which supplies retailers up and down the country with its products, picked up the coveted accolades earlier this month, where the winners were announced following 12,772 product entries from more than 100 different countries.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards is acknowledged as the benchmark for fine food and drink.

Winning ‘2 stars’ were St Helen’s Farm’s deliciously gentle Whole Goats’ Milk and its wonderfully creamy Natural Goats’ Milk Yogurt.

Its Semi-Skimmed Goats Milk, Mild Goats’ Cheese, Mature Goats’ Cheese, Raspberry and Goji Yogurt, and Peach and Passion Fruit Yogurt all picked up ‘1 star’ each.

Cornelia Wernhart, marketing manager at St Helen’s Farm, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have picked up so many Great Taste Awards again this year. We’re incredibly proud of our range of products and our customers love them and their gentle taste, so it’s great to see them get the recognition they deserve.”

The Great Taste Awards wins come just weeks after St Helen’s Farm unveiled its brand-new ‘gentle’ look for its products, with fresh, modern packaging now on the shelves.

Fully-recyclable milk cartons feature a new design created by Leeds-based Chilli and incorporate bold colours and stand-out artwork.