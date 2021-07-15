Spectators cheer marriage proposal at Great Yorkshire Show

Ben Atkinson proposed to his girlfriend Georgie Jackson in the Main Ring at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The young couple from East Yorkshire, who are both stunt riders with star act Atkinson Action Horses, agreed to tie the knot in front of a delighted crowd.

The touching moment came on a day two of the show which also saw a visit from the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. George Eustice MP saw livestock competitors in action and met representatives from rural organisations.

Welcomed by Show Director Charles Mills, he watched classes in the cattle and sheep rings, before visiting the NFU and the CLA stands.

The prestigious dairy cattle classes at the show culminated with the Blythewood Pairs in the Main Ring, with the title going to James Lawrie and Bill Lindsay, both from Scotland, with Ayrshire pair Helltower Modern Marcie and Harperfield Queen Elizabeth II.

James, who was at the Great Yorkshire for the first time, said: “It is a tremendous show, one of the best I’ve ever been an exhibitor at!” The Collins family from Dewsbury repeated their previous day’s success in Supreme Dairy by taking the Reserve.

There was first-time triumph for showjumper Lisa Jones from Doncaster who took the honours in the International Stairway riding Diana P. Lisa, an amateur rider, beat some of best names in British showjumping to take the win.

The Supreme Sheep title went to Michael Alford of Devon’s British Charollais shearling, Foxhill Vermin.

An award for outstanding contribution to the farming and rural community in Yorkshire was presented to former Show Director Bill Cowling.

The lifetime achievement award was created jointly by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the Royal Agriculture Benevolent Institution to acknowledge those who have given years of service to farming and rural life.

There were also awards for long service to people who have dedicated their working lives to farming in the region and to students from land-based colleges and universities across the region.

Initiatives to improve safety have including extending the show to four days for the first time.

Opening hours have also changed so the Show will now running from 8am to 6pm Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, July 16. This will allow visitors to arrive and leave in a more staggered way to help avoid queues.

A spokesman said: “Capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day to minimise any potential crowding and to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times throughout the site.

“This will mean that the Show will welcome a total of 104,000 people in total over the already extended four days, instead of the usual 135,000 visitors over three days.

“Visitors are strongly encouraged to have a Lateral Flow Device test before they come to the Show as part of the “Test before you Travel” campaign.

“Anyone who is isolating or exhibiting any Covid symptoms is asked not to attend and to visit the NHS site https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ for further advice.