Special feature: The growth and success of Greener Pocklington

The environmental group ‘Greener Pocklington’ has been forging ahead with activities since its inception earlier this year.

Founder member Tony Flavell said: “We are a very hands-on group and our priorities are planting trees, encouraging wildlife and litter-picking.

Pocklington's Mayor and Mayoress Ruth and Dean Hodgson are pictured in front of Richard Duggan's bat box at Primrose Wood.

“The group operates in Pocklington and within a 10-mile radius.”

The group planted saplings in Primrose Wood (with the Rotary Club) as part of the National Tree Planting Day and is working with other groups including Pocklington School, the Football Club, Scout Association and Town Council to identify sites, plant trees and install nesting boxes.

Volunteers have taken part in regular litter picks around every six weeks on various weekdays or Sunday mornings.

Tony explained that, whereas other groups tackle the problem of climate change by educational or political means, Greener Pocklington concentrates on practical initiatives. Tony heads communications and leads some of the litter picks.

On other occasions the litter pick leader is mayoress and town councillor Ruth Hodgson. Planting more trees helps to reduce carbon emissions and can help to mitigate flooding and encourage bio-diversity. Also of course the greener landscape gives pleasure to many.

Mental health is one of the big issues of the day and it has been proved that a green environment improves well-being.

Greener Pocklington is appealing for anyone who can help in any way to get in touch.

Do you know of a location where trees could be planted?

Could you plant a tree in your garden or make your garden ‘greener’?

More needs to be done to combat the growing problem of litter especially along the verges of approach roads into the town.

Could you help to keep the town tidy?

Could you help to litter pick or lead a litter pick? (equipment and hi-viz vests are provided)

Greener Pocklington has grown exponentially since the first meeting in May and there are now 340 Facebook followers. The comments and suggestions of all those who support green aims are valued and more active participants getting involved would enable the group to make a real difference.

For more information contact greenerpock@gmail.com