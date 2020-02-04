Snowdrop Sundays held at Londesborough venue

A special event to showcase Londesborough’s snowdrops will be held over two Sundays this month.

During Snowdrop Sunday on February 9 and 16 the grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public as residents raise money for the church.

The church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage and there will be refreshments will be available in the reading room between 10.30am and 4pm.

A spokesman said: “The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public during the two Sundays between 10.30am and 4pm.

“Any funds raised will go towards the upkeep of the church. In the event of fog or snow on either of these days another Sunday might be arranged.”