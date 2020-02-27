Snake Lane delight at new runners record

A record turnout of 1,139 runners took full advantage of a break in the stormy weather to take part in Pocklington’s annual Snake Lane 10-mile race on Sunday.

The route takes runners from Garths End to Meltonby before heading uphill to Bishop Wilton and then southwest along the winding ‘Snake Lane’ to Bolton that gives the race its name, finally returning into Pocklington via an unwelcome final climb at Yapham Mill.

Overall winner Lewis Gamble-Thompson. Photo by Chris Cull.

Local residents, as always offering their vociferous support despite the disruption caused on the roads, turned out in huge numbers to cheer the runners down the last stretch and across the finish line in the market place.

Leading the way were overall winner Lewis Gamble-Thompson of New Marske Harriers AC – in a time of 52 minutes and three seconds – and first lady Georgina Weston.

Rotherham Harriers and AC’s Weston arrived in Pocklington on the back of a remarkable January in which she finished third in York’s Brass Monkey Half Marathon and won the Ferriby 10.

Following her 62:20, she said: “People have recommended Snake Lane to me and it was a lovely course as well.

The first lady home was Georgina Weston. Photo by Chris Cull.

“The last climb was tough and it seemed to go on forever from mile nine to the finish. Everyone was brilliant, shouting ‘first girl!’ and everything.”

Pocklington Runners chairman Alan Kendra hailed the race’s increasing popularity and admitted he was relieved the squally conditions that had been promised did not affect the 9am start.

He said: “The weather was fairly kind to us and not bad at all really. It got a bit wet and nasty at the end but that’s how it goes. I don’t think we could have done much better based on how bad the forecast was in the week.

“We’ve had a record turnout of over 1,130 runners so it’s been good.

“We had 114 Pocklington Runners this year but another 1,000 people have come from far and wide: I’ve had a runner from Ireland, one from Sittingbourne and runners from all over the place.

“I don’t know how much bigger we can get but you never know.”

Approximately a third of the large Pocklington Runners contingent recorded personal bests on a route which is more familiar but nevertheless challenging to those based in and around the town.

With a time of 66:03, Katie Wise won the ladies’ V40 prize and was first home for Pocklington. Emma Simmons (73:29) was second.

Wise is now turning her focus to improving her marathon time, with London calling at the end of April.

Richard Ginn was Pocklington’s first male home in a time of 58:51 while Jack Oxley ran a searing 59:03 on his debut Snake Lane with the club.

The event would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship of Nestle, who donated 3,000 YES bars for the post-race goody bags, and Laveracks Butchers.