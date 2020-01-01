Slimming team celebrates with the Chatty Man

A group of Slimming World consultants from the Pocklington area celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host Alan Carr.

Alan, a much-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the organisation has supported almost one million slimmers.

The team members, who run Slimming World groups in Pocklington, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Caroline Kitching said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Pocklington groups.

She said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

Joanne Longley added: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes. We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.”

Alan Carr said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”