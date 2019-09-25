Slimmers raise cash for Cancer Research

Slimmers in the York area raised £318 for Cancer Research UK by participating in a recent fun event in Rowntree Park.

Weight-loss consultant Caroline Kitching, from the Stamford Bridge Slimming World Group, helped to organise the event.

She said: “We had gorgeous sunny weather conditions for our event and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

“They showed just what can be done when we come together – both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too. I’m so proud of all of my members.”