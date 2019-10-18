Singing with Dementia sessions extended at the arts centre

Following a successful pilot scheme Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has extended its new Singing with Dementia sessions until December.

PAC launched the sessions, led by the charismatic and incredibly talented Sam Dunkley, last month to help people living with dementia reap the benefits of music.

Sam, who is also musical director of PAC’s Forgotten Voices Choir, leads the group through a familiar repertoire of songs that unlocks treasured memories.

Singing with Dementia sessions will take place in PAC’s fully accessible studio on Monday 4 and 18 November, and 2 and 16 December, from 1pm to 3pm.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Supporting people living with dementia is a cause close to our hearts, so we are delighted to be able to extend these sessions so even more people can experience the benefits.”

Each session will cost £5 per person. For information or to book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.