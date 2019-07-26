Singers shine at Wolds Heritage Centre

A concert at the Wolds Heritage Centre at Warter raised £178 towards the upkeep of the building.

The Milton Singers entertained the audience at the venue under the leadership of musical director Bronia.

This group of ladies, all connected in some way with the Guiding Movement, travelled from as far away as Goole and Driffield to meet up with others in Pocklington each week to rehearse.

A spokeswoman at the heritage centre said: “The group performed a wide variety of songs. We would like to thank these ladies who gave their time and talent to entertain us in this beautiful old church now The Wolds Heritage Centre.

“Afterwards the choir socialised amongst the audience, having tea and homemade cakes, which went down a treat and a little spend on the tombola. Thank you to everyone that supported the event.”