Singer Grace Petrie heading to arts centre

Folk-singer, songwriter, and activist Grace Petrie has supported the likes of Billy Bragg and most recently Frank Turner on his 2019 UK arena tour.

Now she will play a headline show at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) as part of her 20-date UK autumn 2019 tour on Thursday, October 10.

A protest singer from Leicester, Grace has been writing, recording and touring relentlessly for a decade.

In addition to her significant support slots, she has also made her mark in the comedy scene, regularly supporting comedians Robin Ince and Josie Long on tour.

She has appeared at Glastonbury four times at the invitation of Billy Bragg, as well as an eclectic genre-crossing mix of festivals Latitude, Musicport, Blissfields, Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Greenbelt and more including Cambridge Folk Festival.

Support for her PAC show will come from Anna Oakes-Monger, a singer-songwriter, artist and activist from Lancaster.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to see Grace perform live at Cambridge Folk Festival and English Folk Expo and she is phenomenal.

“Her political views and social commentary are more poignant now than ever in the current climate, so we’re excited to be welcoming Grace to the PAC stage for what we know will be a fantastic night of live music.”

Tickets are £15 advance, £17 door.

For more details and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.