Shop’s innovative allergy info move

A popular Market Weighton business is at the forefront of an allergy information revolution.

The Gelato Lounge, based on Southgate, has implemented a ground-breaking system that delivers real time food and drink menu information.

The new system, called Menu Mogel, was created by Justin Clark who works for DigitalQuill Ltd, a local innovation and solution company.

The detailed information is sent immediately to its customers’ mobile phones via the system by using an interactive tag in the premises.

Owner of the Gelato Lounge, Grant Williams, said: “Offering 24 flavours of gelato at any one time out of our available range of over 60 was always the big choice we wanted to offer people.

““But with that choice came the issue around highlighting allergen information and in a busy environment like ours, with flavours changing sometimes twice a day, keeping up with allergen information meant my staff were having to refer to suppliers’ paperwork to check details.

“This meant delays in service, often at our busiest times, which wasn’t great.

“Staff didn’t want to get this wrong, but in being thorough, this could mean the queues were growing and fast.

“One of our regulars Justin Clark, seeing the issue around checking allergens for a customer first hand, talked to me about trialling a product he had worked on in our premises.

“Menu Mogul started as a concept to quickly and easily deliver real-time accurate menus direct to the customers phone.

“We added a range of features including the ability to add special offers and in-store promotions but I quickly realised we could allow the customer to make better informed decisions on food choices if we gave as much information about the food preparation and allergen information against the menu item.”

“Giving customers the information before they get to the counter, or asking staff who may feel under pressure to be absolutely certain and have to go away and check, takes away the frustration from the customer and the staff.”

Grant added: “We have a number of tags within our different areas in Gelato Lounge, since we have expanded and added a trendy gin and wine bar and it has been terrific seeing people use the Menu Mogul tags to see the available menus, special offers or promotions we are running for that area.

“The feedback we’ve had from customers on being able to make a fully informed decision on food and drink items, especially around for intolerances and allergies he been extremely positive.”

The developes of Menu Mogul are looking for further trial partners to test additional product features as they conclude the system’s development phase.

Visit www.menumogul.co.uk to find out more information.