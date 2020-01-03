Shiptonthorpe United Under 13 girls gain competitive edge

This is the Shiptonthorpe United Girls Under 13 Football Team for the 2019/20 season.

Although Shiptonthorpe United have had girls sides before who have played friendly matches and some summer tournaments, this is the first Shiptonthorpe girls team to enter a league and play competitive football in the City of York Girls Football League.

As well as taking on the teams in York, the girls also play as far afield as Tadcaster, Scarborough and Northallerton.

The girls have played eight games so far and despite the league being well-established with many teams having played together for a number of years, Shiptonthorpe have managed to win two games already and the squad of 13 girls are raring to go for the second half of the season.

The coaches Martin and Toby Fisher said they are very proud of the attitude and efforts of the team.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank Richard Smith of ERFS for sponsoring the team, Debra Falkingham of Debra’s Little Fish Swim School for paying for post-match food, Pocklington Town FC for allowing the team to play games at their ground and Holme Rovers FC for allowing us to train on their playing field during the winter months.”